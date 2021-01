Format: 52' Documentary

SYNOPSIS: Wild Dog & Mrs Heart reflects the

universal story of animal welfare organizations

and their struggle with companion pet over population.

In this film, we go on a road journey with animal

welfare inspector Pieter and his fiancee Nadia,

from the Animal Welfare Helderberg.

Trying to understand the nature of the

crisis.

The result. A tender and moving observational

story from an award-winning film maker that you

should not miss to see.